The National People’s Congress is set to vote on electoral reform in Hong Kong and amendments to the organic law and procedural rule on Monday, while multiple officials, including Li Zhanshu, chairperson of the NPC standing committee, and Zhang Jun, the Procurator-General of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, will deliver reports on the work of their respective departments.

Meanwhile, Wu Degang, former deputy director of the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CCP Central Committee, has stirred controversy by suggesting that the Chinese Communist Party has invented at least 91 revolutionary spirits.

Speaking to the media after a meeting at the Two Sessions in Beijing, Wu said “every country and Party should have spirit.”

“Over the past century, the CCP has not only led the Chinese people to create material prosperity, but has also formed a series of revolutionary spirits – the Jinggangshan Spirit, the Long March Spirit, the Yan’an Spirit ... all these have proved CCP members’ great character,” said Wu, who is also a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

The spirits are still being studied, the political adviser added.

Wu’s remarks on Sunday were widely mocked online. Netizens expressed confusion at the variety of spirits and ridiculed his claims. One suggested that 996, which stands for the long working hours in Chinese tech firms, is also a spirit created by the government.

