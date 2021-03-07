Taiwan is studying plans to open a “travel bubble” with Palau as early as mid-March, as the Pacific country seeks ways to revive its economy after being hard-hit by COVID-19, the Taiwan edition of Apple Daily has learned.

Taipei’s Central Epidemic Command Center is expected to hold an internal meeting this Wednesday to discuss the proposal earlier floated by Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr., sources told Apple Daily Taiwan.

The proposal would see eight flights a week between Taiwan and Palau, with the capacity of each plane capped at 70%, sources said, adding that Taiwanese travelers would need to obtain negative COVID-19 test results three days before flying, conduct another test upon landing in Palau and be quarantined at home for five days after returning to Taiwan.

The travel bubble would only allow visits by tour groups for the time being. It could be put in place as early as mid-March, and Whipps is expected to board the first flight with other Taiwan-bound travelers, the newspaper learned.

The issue of insurance was yet to be resolved, however, since traveling while the pandemic was still ongoing was not insured, tour operators in Taiwan said. Fees were also likely to surge from NT$40,000 (US$1,430) to around NT$80,000 for a five-day tour, they said.

The proposed measures showed that Taiwan and Palau still had reservations about how well COVID-19 was controlled on the other side, said Huang Li-min, the chair of the Infectious Disease Society of Taiwan.

Vaccinations have begun in Palau but not Taiwan, possibly raising concerns in the Pacific country about incoming Taiwanese travelers, Huang said. Both sides were also concerned about possible transmissions by infected people who show no symptoms, he said.

Taiwan health officials must make sure the travel bubble with Palau is safe, as it will determine whether Taipei can establish similar arrangements with other countries in the future, said Hung Tzu-jen, the vice president of Taipei’s Shin Kong Hospital.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play