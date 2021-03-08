There are loopholes, flaws and deficiencies in the electoral system in Hong Kong, said Chief Executive Carrie Lam, welcoming Beijing’s decision to impose an overhaul.

Speaking to the press on Monday, Lam addressed the electoral reform unveiled at the annual meeting of the National People’s Congress, which will dramatically tighten Beijing’s grip on Hong Kong.

“There are now deficiencies that can be exploited by some people, including foreign forces. And hence in return, politicians may take advantage of their positions to undermine governance or even national security interests of the country,” said Lam, who also described them as “loopholes and flaws.”

Hong Kong’s political system comes within the purview of the central authorities, therefore not a matter that concerns the city’s autonomy, Lam stressed. “I fully understand this is not a matter that can be addressed entirely by the HKSAR government. After the enactment of the national security law, I am glad the central authorities have again performed constitutional power to address this problem for Hong Kong.”

She reiterated that the NPC Standing Committee is empowered to make changes to Annex I and II of the Basic Law. “This approach is entirely lawful and constitutional. We must not doubt the power of the NPC to do so.”

The upcoming tasks of the Hong Kong government is an “all-out effort” to explain the electoral changes to the public and make relevant amendments to local legislation, before planning the next elections.

The amendments will oblige all future candidates to obtain nominations from the Electoral Committee – a 1,200-member body dominated by Beijing loyalists – before getting green light to run in the elections. Lam could not say categorically if the Legislative Council elections will be postponed for a second year as an election committee to nominate candidates must first be elected.

She also emphasized that the nomination arrangement is not interim.

She noted that Article 45 and 61 in the Basic Law are not amended, thus universal suffrage remains the ultimate aim. “When everything is being restored to its proper constitutional order, the time will come for Hong Kong’s political system to move forward in a gradual, orderly manner” to achieve universal suffrage.

Lam refused to comment on the prosecution of the 47 democracy advocates, who were charged under the national security law for organizing an unofficial primary for the Legislative Council election last summer.

But she rejected the binary label of Hong Kong politicians. The government is dealing with an issue of “non-patriots,” not democracy advocates, she said. And the pro-establishment camp is very democratic too, she added.

