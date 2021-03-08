Imprisoned Hong Kong activist Carol Ng, one of the 47 pro-democracy figures charged last month under the national security law, grew emotional during a meeting with a former union colleague on Monday, during which she promised to remain strong.

“[She] couldn’t hold back her tears,” said Mung Siu-tat, chief executive of the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions. “We were separated by the glass window, but it was good to see her again.”

Ng has been held in custody at the Lo Wu Correctional Institution after being denied bail last week. The 47 pro-democracy figures were charged on Feb. 28 with subversion, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Ng said she will “stay strong” in the days ahead, and felt that she was fulfilling her responsibility for her political beliefs, Mung quoted his former colleague as saying. The HKCTU announced on Saturday that Ng had quit her role as the organization’s chairperson.

Separately, members of Hong Kong’s Democratic Party gathered on International Women’s Day to praise the achievements of their party member Helena Wong, who is also among the group of 47.

Wong was willing to sacrifice herself for the cause and faced political persecution because of her fight for democracy, said Tuen Mun District Councilor and fellow party member Josephine Chan.

At a press event outside another correctional facility, Chan praised Wong for her “leadership and inspiration” in advocating women-friendly policies. Wong played a crucial role in the party’s Women’s Committee, which was established in 1994, she said.

Various detained democrats were generally reported to be in good spirits. Activist Ventus Lau was encouraged by the public’s support and was happy that his meal arrangements had been improved, said his girlfriend Emilia Wong.

Activist Frankie Fung also appeared energetic and didn’t report any problems, said Sha Tin District Councilor Raymond Li. Fung hoped that the family members of the 47 democrats can support each other and unite, Li quoted the activist as saying.

Those remanded in custody in Hong Kong are allowed one 15-minute visit a day, with a maximum of two visitors at a time.

