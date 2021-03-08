A group of five or six men attacked a commuter with clubs, wooden sticks and metal rods during the 2019 Yuen Long subway melee, injuring his head, face and hands, a Hong Kong court heard on Monday.

Testifying in the District Court, the injured man, who was identified only as “F” under a protection order, recalled seeing about 100 white-clad men attacking other commuters with weapons when he disembarked at the Yuen Long station.

Some of the commuters tried to hold off the assailants by turning a fire hose on them during a 20-minutes stand-off, “F” said. But about 30 to 40 assailants later intruded into the paid area of the station, causing commuters to move back to an escalator that led to the train platform on the upper level, he said.

When “F” approached the escalator, about five or six assailants surrounded him and used clubs, wooden sticks and metal rods to hit his head, face and hands, the man said.

“F” said he picked up an umbrella on the floor and tried to guard himself with it. The assailants continued their attack, broke the umbrella and caused him to fall, until another commuter, identified as “H” in court, pulled him up and took him to the platform, “F” said.

“F” boarded a train with his head bleeding, while some assailants came up and stood outside the train. Over the span of about 15 to 20 minutes, the assailants attacked commuters near the train doors, “F” said. The train did not depart, its driver claiming that the doors would not close, “F” said.

“H” told the court on Monday that hours before the attack, at around 4 to 5 p.m., he had read on a messaging app about a planned assault by people dressed in white. The comments said people dressed in black, or those holding political views opposed to the Hong Kong government, would not be allowed to visit Yuen Long, “H” said.

Six people are facing charges of rioting and wounding over the attack, which took place at the height of the anti-extradition protests in July 2019.

They are transport worker Wong Chi-wing, cable worker Wong Ying-kit, merchant Tang Wai-sum, driver Ng Wai-nam, electrician Choi Lap-ki and Tang Ying-bun, a local village representative.

Two other people earlier pleaded guilty to charges for their roles in the attack.

