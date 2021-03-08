Chinese people are now equal to the rest of the world in terms of their up-to-date thinking and style, Chinese President Xi Jinping boasted to China’s top advisory body on Saturday, in a speech that was ridiculed by many online commentators.

Xi said most Chinese, especially the young, now regard the rest of the world as their equals, unlike earlier generations who felt inferior or out-of-style compared to foreigners. This change is due to China’s rapid economic growth, he told a meeting of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

This new self-esteem can be seen even in Chinese who have lived their whole lives in China and never traveled abroad, he added.

His remarks soon drew sarcasms online from internet users who described Xi as “short-sighted” for failing to see many real issues facing the country. One user commented that Chinese people will be equal to foreigners only when the country’s internet censorship is lifted.

Others said it was the Chinese people who have looked down on foreigners, and the Chinese Communist Party never treated all Chinese as equals.

Pro-democracy activist Wang Dan, who lives in the U.S., wrote that many Chinese people suffered from “blurred visions” when seeing the world.

Xi added that the strength of China’s centralized political system was displayed in the nation’s effective mobilization in combating COVID-19 outbreaks.

Xi also praised a proposal tabled during the meeting to strengthen the political education of young people. The president said such lessons should be given not only in class but should also become a part of daily life.

Click here for Chinese version

