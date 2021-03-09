The Ministry of the Foreign Affairs defended Beijing’s recent overhaul of Hong Kong electoral system in a meeting with over 60 diplomats, adding that interferences from foreign countries are just kicks against the pricks.

Yang Yirui, acting commissioner of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong, said the loopholes in the city’s electoral system must be closed urgently, and the proposed electoral reform would be a way to fundamentally resolve the problems in Hong Kong.

The principle of patriots-only governance is “universal,” and the overhaul is therefore legitimate, Yang stressed.

The briefing on Monday was reportedly attended by representatives from consulate-generals of 59 countries and the European Union Office to Hong Kong.

Yang noted that allegations that vilify CCP’s efforts to “improve” Hong Kong’s electoral system are nothing but alarmist statements, which run counter to the intention of the central authorities.

While several countries have expressed concerns about the reform and threatened further actions, Yang said China’s policies on Hong Kong have long been understood and supported by the majority of the international community. The very few countries that have made irresponsible remarks and attempted to interfere in China’s internal affairs are just kicking against the pricks, said Yang.

The CCP has proposed an overhaul of Hong Kong’s electoral system in a bid to limit, if not eradicate, the influence of opposition in the government, including obliging all future candidates to obtain nominations from the Beijing-dominated Electoral Committee before getting green light to run in the elections.

Xia Baolong, director of China’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, said Hong Kong can only be ruled by “patriots” in late February.

