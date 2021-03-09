Exiled former lawmaker Ted Hui has moved from the U.K. to Australia, as his next step to rally international support for Hong Kong’s democracy movement.

Before he revealed his plan on social media on Monday, Hui said in an exclusive interview with Apple Daily that he would continue his lobbying efforts by touring around the Five Eyes countries.

“The world is our battlefield. And mascots are needed in every corner of it,” he said. As there are other activists engaging in lobbying in Britain, he decided to move to Australia, where Hong Kong political figures or advocates have yet to be seen.

Hui said he would urge the Australian government to launch a lifeboat scheme for Hongkongers and provide more visa options. Helping young protesters is the first and foremost task, the father of two stressed.

Australia has imposed strict restrictions on incoming passengers due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the immigration expedited Hui’s application and granted him special permission to stay on a tourist visa for up to one year.

During his short stay of three months in the U.K., Hui has met with a number of young protesters in exile to learn about their situation. “Many of them are still suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. They are reluctant to speak to others because of the sensitivity of their situation. Perhaps they trust me because I am a former lawmaker.”

Most of the young protesters do not hold a British National (Overseas) passport, hence not benefited by the latest change in policy that opens up a path to British citizenship. They are left with no choice but to apply for asylum, which is difficult as many did not bring the evidence that could prove their participation in protests with them when they fled the city.

While fighting for other teens and young fellows, Hui confesses he feels guilty towards his family, as his parents cannot speak English and his children cannot go to school because of exile.

“My personal determination is that my exile will not be a migration. My only home is Hong Kong, which is why I will not apply for asylum in any country,” Hui pledged when he announced his self-exile in December last year. “I will wait for the day that I can go home with the bells of freedom ringing in a free Hong Kong.” And Hui is still fighting hard for his only home, no matter where he is.

