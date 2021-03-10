Many of the Hong Kong pro-democracy figures charged under national security laws are in good spirits as they go through the second week of detention, visiting family and friends say.

In fact, detainee Ventus Lau was more concerned about the health of Cardinal Joseph Zen, who on Tuesday visited them in custody at Lai Chi Kok Reception Center in Kowloon. He was encouraged by the appearance of the 89-year-old retired Hong Kong bishop, but the latter looked very tired, Lau’s girlfriend Emilia said on Wednesday.

It has been one and a half weeks since 47 activists and politicians were locked up on charges of subverting state power. National security police initiated prosecution of the group on Feb. 28, and only four of the defendants had been granted bail so far, after an exhausting four-day hearing at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts.

The rest are being remanded in different detention centers across the city, as family and friends continue to pay visits to them. Some of the visitors are believed to be turning up at the premises before going to work.

Wong Tai Sin district councilor Sze Tak-loy was said on Wednesday to be in good shape and could discuss work with Shum Wan-wa, another councilor in the same area.

Andrew Wan from the Democratic Party was in good physical condition, his party colleague Lee Wing-tat told reporters.

Separately, at least nine democrats sent to the maximum-security Stanley Prison on Hong Kong Island were adjusting to life as category A inmates.

The wives of former lawmakers Kwok Ka-ki from the Civic Party and Eddie Chu did not share much with the media after their visits.

Social worker and former lawmaker Shiu Ka-chun, who had been helping the detainees and their affected families, quoted some of the family members as saying that all of them appeared well.

“Their spirits are very strong. They are using their own ways to adapt to a different rhythm of life,” Shiu said, adding that their psychological conditions were better than expected.

He said it would take some time to get used to life in custody, particularly on how to spend and count time in the cell.

At Stanley Prison, Shiu visited two other protesters charged over an unrelated case. The pair were Ng Chi-hung, who was facing a charge of conspiracy to unlawfully and maliciously injure police officers, and Tong Ying-kit, accused of inciting secession and participating in terrorist activities under the national security law.

Former journalist Gwyneth Ho and former lawmaker Helena Wong from the Democratic Party were remanded in the Tai Lam Centre for Women in the New Territories.

Ho on Wednesday afternoon received a visit from singer Anthony Wong, who brought along some snacks and batteries for a radio. They had known each other for years because she was a fan of Wong’s.

“Ho is very positive about the decision she has made,” Wong said after the visit. She was being kept in a single cell and was spending her time writing articles.

Wong said that he would visit her again, and urged members of the public to show care and concern to all the detained democrats.

