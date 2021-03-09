The 47 Hong Kong pro-democracy figures charged under national security laws are variously adjusting to life in custody, with “Slow Beat” Raymond Chan often breaking into song to keep his spirits high, according to a party colleague.

Chan, a former lawmaker, and his allies have been locked up for more than a week since authorities charged them on Feb. 28 with subversion, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. All but four were denied bail, after a grueling hearing that spanned four days and left many exhausted.

“‘Slow Beat’ is asking the public to write to him, and to include lyrics in the letters so he can sing along as he reads,” Anthony So of the political party People Power said, using Chan’s nickname. The detainee’s favorites included Deanie Ip hits from the 1970s, So said.

Another detained People Power activist, Tam Tak-chi, expected to get a lenient sentence in the national security case and did not think there was a need to worry about him, So quoted him as saying.

Michael Pang, meanwhile, was admitted to hospital after the bail proceedings and was barred from receiving visitors. He was “feeling fine” before appearing in court on March 1, but the lengthy hearing might have triggered stress-related liver problems, his brother Jordan Pang said.

The brother also reported that Fergus Leung was in good spirits despite being kept in solitary confinement. During his visit, Pang brought Leung a book on Japanese history.

Jimmy Sham regularly exercised in custody and appeared energetic, Mong Kok district councilor Ben Lam told the media.

Two politicians from the Hong Kong Association for Democracy and People’s Livelihood also reported improvements: Kalvin Ho had been discharged from hospital, while Sze Tak-loy said he was adjusting to life in custody.

Sze had received a dictionary to improve his English, and also wanted to read about fitness regimes, according to ADPL vice chairperson Yeung Yuk.

Former Democratic Party lawmaker Helena Wong appeared to be feeling better and said prison food was “tolerable,” her husband Shae Wan-chaw said. He was hopeful about her bail application, which would be raised in court again on Thursday. Wong, Ho, Pang and Sze were among 15 of the 47 defendants to be initially granted bail by a magistrate, but were put back into detention after prosecutors appealed.

The 64-year-old Claudia Mo, also previously a legislator, said she was feeling okay, according to Figo Chan, vice convener of the Civil Human Rights Front.

Activist Gwyneth Ho’s mother made a visit to the Tai Lam Correctional Institution on Tuesday, but declined to speak to the press.

Ventus Lau started a subscription to Apple Daily at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre, where correctional officers took out the sports section to prevent inmates from gambling. Lau was feeling frustrated as he could not follow the Premier League, his girlfriend Emilia Wong said.

