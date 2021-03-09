Hong Kong should seek out “capable patriots” and should not rely on “false loyalty,” a mainland Chinese scholar has said amid the government’s move to “improve” the city’s electoral system.

Hong Kong’s problem is not a lack of capable people, but in the leftover colonial systems which have now become outdated, according to Zheng Yongnian, former director of the East Asian Institute at the National University of Singapore.

“In fact, looking at Hong Kong’s business circles, there is no lack of capable people,” Zheng said in an interview with Phoenix New Media. “Hong Kong in the past several decades has not lacked capable people; the question is, how to seek them out? This standard is one that I think is still very important.”

Zheng said that Hongkongers had become “more and more politicized” and people have not been talking about solving “actual problems.” He said the national security law was meant to stop Hong Kong society becoming increasingly politicized.

Zheng said that his study of politics over several decades had shown him that the space for politics in society should be small, otherwise society cannot prosper. He cited Taiwan in the decades since its political system was liberalized, pointing out that its GDP per capita is still US$30,000 (HK$232,900), while Singapore would soon reach US$60,000.

Zheng’s comments echoed those of other pro-establishment figures including academic Tian Feilong, who wrote that Hong Kong did not need “loyal garbage” but “virtuous patriots.” Tian is director of the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies.

Chinese vice premier Han Zheng has also spoken of the harm caused to Hong Kong by its inability to solve its housing problem.

Zheng said that if these problems cannot be solved because of politics or vested interests, then the answer lies in Hong Kong’s integration with the Greater Bay Area, a plan to link the city with Macao and nine megacities in southern China. He said that one has a better and more objective attitude towards the city of Shenzhen after arriving there, and at the current pace of development, Shenzhen could be the top city in Asia in another 10 or 15 years.

Zheng left the National University of Singapore in September 2020 amid allegations of harassment towards a female colleague. According to the accuser, Zheng was issued a warning by the Singapore police about his conduct.

