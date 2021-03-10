The president of Palau will soon visit Taiwan, pending confirmation of a travel bubble between the two governments as Taipei continues tourism talks with Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Vietnam.

Both sides were discussing details of a trip by new Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr. as the travel bubble might start in late March or early April, Palau’s de facto ambassador to Taiwan, Dilmei Olkeriil, told the Central News Agency in an email reply. Whipps assumed office on Jan. 21.

The western Pacific country had no COVID-19 cases and its travelers should have no need for quarantine, though they would have to submit negative test results, Olkeriil said. Vaccination of Palauans started in January with the help of the American military, she added.

In Taiwan, health minister Chen Shih-chung said that the travel bubble had been discussed for some time, but was delayed due to the Lunar New Year holidays and an infection cluster at a Taoyuan hospital. Since those issues had been resolved, the travel bubble could be launched as soon as both sides agreed on the details, he said.

Aviation and tourism arrangements were already in place, Taiwanese transport minister Lin Chia-lung said. The island was talking to Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Vietnam over plans for travel bubbles as well, Lin said.

Earlier, a planned travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand was suspended after the United Kingdom variant of the coronavirus was detected in New Zealand on Feb. 15.

Indonesia and Malaysia were reportedly planning to launch a travel bubble but had yet to confirm the details.

