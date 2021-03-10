The United States and China were reportedly in talks for their top diplomats to meet in Alaska, but the location suggested both countries were trying to lower expectations of the meeting’s outcome, an observer said.

Officials from Washington and Beijing had been discussing a proposed meeting in Anchorage, according to a Tuesday report in the South China Morning Post. The meeting would include U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi and possibly Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the Hong Kong-based newspaper reported.

If the meeting takes place, it will be the first high-level meeting between the two countries since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January. Tensions between Washington and Beijing rose to a decades-long high under Donald Trump’s administration due to trade conflicts and other issues.

When asked about the report, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said U.S. and Chinese diplomats were “directly engaged” in talks. Washington had concerns about China but also looked for opportunities to work together, she said.

While talks of a proposed meeting showed that the U.S. and China were willing to open up a dialogue, the two countries still had many differences to resolve, Chong Ja-ian, an associate professor in political science at the National University of Singapore, told Apple Daily.

By choosing Alaska as the venue, both sides aimed to avoid expectations that the meeting would achieve a breakthrough in their strained relationship, Chong suggested.

Major progress seemed unlikely, as both countries had to consider adverse reactions back home to being too soft. Taking a soft stance would lead Biden’s administration to criticism due to Washington’s bipartisan suspicions of China, Chong said.

The same applied to Chinese President Xi Jinping, who did not wish to be regarded as giving in to the U.S., Chong said.

Since the meeting, if held, would be China’s first exchange with Biden’s administration, Beijing needed senior officials like Yang or Wang to show the level of importance attached to it, Chong said.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play