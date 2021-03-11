U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned of more sanctions against those responsible for violations of human rights in Hong Kong as China’s rubber-stamp parliament, National People’s Congress, is expected to give the green light to the city’s electoral overhaul before its annual session closes on Thursday.

“We need to continue to follow through on sanctions, for example, against those responsible for committing repressive acts in Hong Kong,” said Blinken, speaking at a House of Representatives hearing on the state of democracy around the world on Wednesday.

Testifying at the hearing, Nathan Law, former Hong Kong lawmaker in exile, called for the formation of “an alliance for safeguarding democracy worldwide.”

An improvement in the global liberal democracy index is “a measurable and essential goal if we are determined to fight the rise of authoritarianism led by dictators like President Xi and safeguard the most needed values that guide humanity to dignity and prosperity,” said Law.

At the hearing, Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen, who supported the Hong Kong Accountability Act, expressed concerns about the recent prosecution of 47 democracy advocates under the national security law. He also asked Law for his opinion on further actions against Chinese and Hong Kong officials.

Law voiced support for extending sanctions on institutions and banks that colluded with officials who violated human rights in Hong Kong as current sanctions have limited deterrent effect.

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright urged the Biden administration to state that what Chinese authorities are doing in Hong Kong is “unacceptable.” Albright, who attended the British handover of Hong Kong in 1997, said the situation in the city did not go as expected. She urged the U.S. government to take countermeasures, including a series of sanctions on officials responsible for the repression.

Blinken also reiterated the Biden administration’s commitment on the issue of Taiwan, including pushing for its inclusion in the World Health Organisation. Taiwan is a strong democracy, technology hub and “a country that can contribute to the world,” said Blinken, citing Taiwan’s response to the coronavirus pandemic as an example.

