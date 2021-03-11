Chinese President Xi Jinping told the People’s Liberation Army to get ready for any “complex and difficult situations” at any time, especially in the face of the current “highly unstable and uncertain” security situation. Mainland Chinese scholars suggested Xi’s intention to tackle the issue of Taiwan in his third term, a move that will likely lead to armed conflict with the U.S.

Radio Free Asia reported that it was the first time Xi spoke of uncertainty and instability in the security situation of China at the Two Sessions in Beijing, which is highly unusual.

According to Chinese political scholar Wu Qiang, Xi is setting the narrative for his next term, during which he will likely move to annex the democratic island of Taiwan.

“This means that, over the next few years, the Taiwan issue will become the most important story in the Western Pacific,” said Wu. “It is a focal issue that will trigger changes in Sino-U.S. relations sooner rather than later, and will be a flashpoint for Sino-U.S. conflict.”

Beijing is also examining the weakness of its military as tensions with the U.S. rise in the South China Sea and the West Pacific. “Border dispute between China and India revealed the military’s problem in terms of internal infrastructure,” said Wu.

Xi is using the annual legislative sessions as a form of political mobilization towards the goal of taking over Taiwan by 2035, which is a major part of the national rejuvenation program, Wu added.

An independent scholar surnamed Zhuang from the northern city of Taiyuan noted that China’s relations with America and surrounding countries have soured in recent years.

“They are continuously increasing their military spending to prepare for external conflict, and they are eager to try [annexing] Taiwan,” Zhuang told RFA.

Xi is deliberately projecting an attitude of belligerence, both for the general public in China as well as for an overseas audience, he added.

