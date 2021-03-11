Former Democratic Party chair Wu Chi-wai, who has been in custody for more than two months, has revealed plans to study a degree behind bars.

Fellow former lawmakers Shiu Ka-chun and Charles Mok visited Wu on Thursday. Wu was smiling and looked energized, Shiu said in a social media post.

Wu was arrested with 54 others on Jan. 6 under Hong Kong’s national security law for his participation in the pro-democracy camp primary last year. He was remanded after it was found that he failed to surrender his British National (Overseas) passport for a separate case last December.

Wu has already adapted to life in prison, and planned to start and finish a degree within his jail term, Shiu said. Wu has a lot of time to read, especially on public finance, because he was in solitary confinement. He had chosen to read slowly as he feared he may finish the six books allowed each month too quickly, Shiu added.

Wu told Shiu that was prepared for the worst case scenario, and urged others to avoid being locked up. He hoped more people arrested with him could be freed, after hearing his former colleague Helena Wong was granted bail.

Two former lawmakers of Wu’s party Andrew Wan and Lam Cheuk-ting were also in custody. The party’s district councilor Bonnie Ng uploaded a photo with them on Facebook, recalling her memories with them. She remembered Wan for being a hardworking person, as he was involved in the manual work to make banners and props for protests.

Ng said she was once trapped with Lam in an elevator, and Lam — who is six feet, four inches tall — took out his phone to take a selfie photograph, which calmed everyone. Lam looked like a serious person but he was in fact a caring one, Ng said, and asked Hongkongers to keep supporting them.

Emilia Wong, girlfriend of activist Ventus Lau who was among those remanded, also visited him at the Lai Chi Kok detention center. She took away a bag of clothes which Lau wore during the four-day marathon bail hearing, as she joked that it was a smelly bioweapon.

Lau told her that he did not dare to see the photos she sent to him, since he was shy to look at the rather racy photos, Wong said, and that it was saddening to see Lau’s name stitched onto his prisoner clothing.

