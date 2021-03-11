Former lawmaker Helena Wong, one of the 47 democracy advocates charged under the national security law, was released on Thursday after the High Court rejected the government’s challenge of her bail.

Wong was among 15 defendants who were granted bail by a lower court in last week’s marathon hearing. 11 of them remained in custody after the Department of Justice immediately lodged an appeal.

Court of First Instance Judge Esther Toh, who presided over the appeal hearing, granted Wong bail under stringent conditions set by Chief Magistrate Victor So. They include being barred from making any speech or action that could be reasonably deemed a violation of the national security law, contacting any foreign official or organizing an unofficial election. She is also placed under a curfew and had her travel documents confiscated.

Wong’s husband, Shae Wan-chaw, breathed a sigh of relief after the ruling was announced.

Toh said she has received a joint petition from media workers, requesting that the court lift reporting restrictions on bail proceedings. Though the principle of an open trial is important and she understood the media’s responsibility in reporting, Toh rejected the application, stressing that she has the responsibility to protect the integrity of future trials and the interests of the defendants and the prosecution.

The 47 pro-democracy advocates were accused of “conspiring to subvert the state” for participating in or organizing an unofficial primary election for the now-postponed Legislative Council election last summer. 32 out of 47 were denied bail and 22 appealed against the decision. Their appeal hearing will take place on Friday, while the trial is scheduled at the end of May.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play