China’s top legislature has passed a package to impose a total overhaul of Hong Kong’s electoral system, in order to ensure only “patriots” could be elected to rule the city.

The decision was passed by 2,895 votes, no opposition and one abstention, more than the 2,878 votes for the national security law last year. Applause after the vote lasted for 15 seconds, longer than those heard for other resolutions.

The decision was effective immediately as Hong Kong will have to pass local legislation to execute it.

Under the sweeping changes, a new candidate qualification review committee will be established to vet candidates for the Election Committee that selected the Chief Executive, the Chief Executive and lawmakers.

The Election Committee will be expanded from 1,200 members to 1,500 with five sectors, including new members who are representatives of district organizations, and representatives of Hong Kong members of related national organizations.

Chief Executive candidates must be nominated by more than 188 members of the Election Committee, with more than 15 members from each sector.

The Legislative Council will be expanded from 70 to 90 members, including new members returned by the Election Committee, functional constituencies and geographical constituencies through direct elections.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam defended the decision, saying that it was “fully constitutional and legal.”The new vetting committee would have huge power to disqualify any candidates who are deemed to be against the Basic Law and the national security law, as government officials and Beijing loyalists may be appointed to it, veteran China watcher Willy Lam said.

It was unclear as to who would be the representatives of Hong Kong members of related national organizations, Lam said. Although seats would be reserved for representatives of district organizations, it would still be difficult for pro-democracy district councilors to pass through the vetting process, Lam added.

Even moderate democrats or new faces with no past records would likely be barred from running, Lam said.

Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council spokesperson Chiu Chui-cheng said the decision meant the Chinese Communist Party will rule Hong Kong directly. Beijing should stop suppressing Hong Kong’s democracy and freedoms, and it should maintain its high degree of autonomy and fulfil its promises to Hongkongers, Chiu said.

