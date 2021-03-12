A Hong Kong court on Friday started hearing the bail review applications of the first batch of seven pro-democracy defendants in a case of subversion under national security laws.

Altogether 21 people had applied to review the court’s rejection of bail for them last week. The same chief magistrate, Victor So, presided over the latest session at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts and divided them into three groups.

After hearing their submissions in the morning, So adjourned the case of former lawmaker Claudia Mo to noon for further review. He continued to refuse bail for Southern district councilor Tiffany Yuen, Central and Western district councilor Fergus Leung, Sha Tin district councilor Jimmy Sham and former lawmaker “Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung.

Gordon Ng and academic Au Nok-hin dropped their review applications. Au also gave up his right to review last week’s bail decision every eight days.

Prosecutors are charging 47 pro-democracy activists and politicians for subverting state power.

The seven applicants appeared to be in good spirits as they showed up in court at around 9:50 a.m. They interacted with family and friends by gesturing.

Au waved his hands and gave a thumbs-up in the courtroom, while Yuen blew out a kiss and in return received a heart shape formed by the arms of her friends, including Lily Wong.

Sham also waved and blew out a kiss. Before being taken away, he waved to family and friends inside the courtroom.

Yuen, who had decided to go without legal representation, cried as she defended herself. Some reporters and members of the public also cried.

