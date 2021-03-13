A district councilor, one of the 47 democracy advocates charged with subversion, joined a handful of defendants freed on bail, after a High Court judge rejected the government’s appeal against a lower court’s decision.

Five of the 11 defendants appear in High Court on Saturday, where appointed national security judge Madam Justice Esther Toh hears the Department of Justice’s challenge against Chief Magistrate Victor So’s decision to grant them bail.

Toh was satisfied that there are sufficient grounds to believe district councilor and former Civic Party member Tat Cheng will not continue to commit offences under the national security law. The 32-year-old was released on bail conditions set by So, including a cash bail of HK$100,000 (US$12,882), a strict curfew and reporting to the police station four times a week.

Earlier on Thursday, Toh revoked the bail of district councilor Ng Kin-wai and freed ex-Democratic Party legislator Helena Wong. The bail appeal hearing of four more defendants will take place on Monday.

21 other pan-democrats were ordered to remain in custody on Friday, after So upheld some of their bail denial due to a lack of material change in circumstances and others withdrew their bids.

In total, only six of the 47 defendants have been freed on bail so far. The trial is scheduled at the end of May.

The draconian national security law, imposed by Beijing last year, placed the onus on defendants to prove that they will not commit acts which threaten national security, if released on bail.

The 47 democracy advocates participated in or organized an unofficial primary election among the opposition camp last summer, in which over 600,000 Hongkongers cast their votes. They were accused of attempting to topple the government by winning a majority in the legislature.

The Legislative Council elections, now postponed till September on public health grounds, may be further delayed after Beijing approved a drastic overhaul of Hong Kong’s electoral system on Thursday.

