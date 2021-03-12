Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai did not organize a controversial protest during the height of the pro-democracy movement two years ago, which has brought him and several other activists to court, his lawyer said in District Court on Friday.

Lai and six others have been charged with organizing and participating in an unauthorized assembly on Aug. 18, 2019, during the citywide movement of opposition to a proposed extradition arrangement with mainland China.

Lai is one of the most high-profile defendants among prominent pro-democracy leaders who have been charged since the demonstrations broke out in June 2019. Those on trial also include prominent pro-democracy leader Martin Lee.

Earlier this week, District Court Judge Amanda Jane Woodcock ruled that the seven defendants had a case to answer, meaning there was sufficient evidence to support a prosecution.

The defendants are accused of leading a peaceful march that had been banned by city police and ended up attracting around 1.7 million participants. Lai’s lawyer, Audrey Eu, said Lai neither took part in any violent activity nor organized the march. The massive crowd of protesters adopted a protest strategy later dubbed “water-flow” – walking in different directions on Hong Kong Island.

Eu argued that Lai originally intended to take part in a legal assembly confined to Victoria Park, which had received permission from police. But he later moved along with the crowd as he, along with other prominent activists, helped the protesters disperse.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play