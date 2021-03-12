About 30 people hid from a violent mob of white-clad assailants armed with wooden sticks they used to beat passengers inside a railway station in Yuen Long in July, 2019, a Hong Kong court heard on Friday.

Some of those taking refuge had already been injured, and others were waiting for police to rescue them from the Yuen Long MTR station, a local resident from the northwest Hong Kong town, identified as “N,” told the District Court.

There were about 10 people in the men’s toilet, “N” said. One had blood stains on his clothes. Around 20 people were in the women’s toilet, with one sitting on the floor and bleeding from her head. Some appeared panicked, asking him how much longer it would take police and medics to arrive, “N” said.

“N” was testifying as a witness in the rioting case in relation to a mob attack that took place on July 21, 2019. About 100 people, dressed in white and wielding clubs, mental rods and wooden sticks attacked passers-by inside the railway station, the court heard earlier. Six people are facing charges of rioting and wounding over the attack.

“N” had been guarding the toilets’ entrance until police officers and medics arrived to take the 30 people to safety. He then left the station briefly, but returned to the scene when a friend told him over the phone that police officers had left, “N” told the court.

The situation was worse on his return to the station, where he could see blood stains on the floor and about 20 white-clad people were chasing and hitting passersby with wooden sticks, he said.

“N” suffered injuries to his head, jaw and limbs when trying to fend off an attack by six to eight assailants on one man, he said. During the attack, lasting about 30 seconds, the assailants repeatedly uttered: “Don’t come to Yuen Long to cause trouble ever again,” “N” recalled.

Earlier that day, he had learnt from the internet and other residents that white-clad people had been shouting at passersby in an area near the station, he said.

While on his way to the station to check what was happening, “N” said he saw about 10 people dressed in white and carrying wooden sticks near to the station. He tried to call the police for help but none of his calls were answered. Outside the station, a small group of panicked-looking people told him not to go near there, he said.

