The Taiwanese defense ministry has defended the combat readiness of its armored vehicles after an Apple Daily report revealed potential shortcomings in their condition.

The Taiwan Infantry Fighting Vehicle, nicknamed the Clouded Leopard, is considered an important vehicle for the Taiwanese military in the event of a ground invasion by mainland Chinese forces. The Clouded Leopard’s duties would include transporting Taiwan’s president during wartime.

The Apple Daily report, published with a photograph on Saturday, revealed several oil and rust stains on two of the vehicles. It also found that protective dust covers on some of the vehicle parts were cracked or missing altogether.

The two vehicles were on display during a training exercise in January which marked the 110-year anniversary of the Republic of China, Taiwan’s official name.

A senior maintenance officer told Apple Daily that the dust covers are used on various parts including a fish-eye lens attached to the vehicle’s steering system. The officer, whose name was not given, also mentioned oil stains covering the suspension on the right side of one vehicle.

The officer speculated that the vehicle could break down after only an hour’s use, and questioned how the military could fight a war in the future.

Army Command Headquarters told Apple Daily that the dust covers normally become damaged by friction after long-term use. This does not affect the vehicles’ service readiness or operational safety, it added.

Headquarters staff have examined the photographs published by Apple Daily and determined that they show oil residues left over after maintenance rather than from an oil leak.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Defense responded that equipment parts are normally subject to damage after prolonged use. The parts in question are listed for regular examination and replacement, it added.

