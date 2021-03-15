District councilor Sam Cheung, one of the 47 democracy advocates charged with “conspiracy to commit subversion” under the national security law, is remanded in custody on Monday after a High Court judge revoked his bail.

Madam Justice Esther Toh upheld the government’s appeal against a lower court’s decision to grant him bail. Cheung represents the Tuen Mun district and participated in the unofficial primaries among the opposition camp last summer.

“I love you,” Cheung shouted in court to his pregnant wife before he was taken away, while she wept as the ruling was announced.

Toh will preside over the last batch of bail reviews on Monday. Two diplomats, Charles Whiteley from the European Union Office to Hong Kong and Joakim Ladeborn, Deputy Consul General of Sweden, observed the bail proceedings at the High Court.

After last week’s hearings, only four were released on bail and three had their jail time extended, including former Civic Party lawmakers Jeremy Tam and Kwok Ka-ki.

The trial is scheduled on May 31.

The 47 politicians and advocates organized or participated in the pro-democracy camp’s primary election last summer, in which over 600,000 Hongkongers cast their votes. They were accused of attempting to topple the government by winning a majority in the legislature.

The Legislative Council elections, now postponed till September on public health grounds, may be further delayed after Beijing approved a drastic overhaul of Hong Kong’s electoral system last Thursday.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play