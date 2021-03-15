Taiwanese companies operating in Myanmar have been warned to fly the flag of the self-governing island to avoid being misidentified as mainland Chinese, after protesters damaged Taiwanese-owned business properties on Sunday.

The warning was issued on Monday by Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, after demonstrators damaged up to 32 Chinese factories in Yangon’s Hlaing Tharyar industrial zone by noon on the same day. Two Chinese nationals were injured in the violence, the state-run tabloid Global Times quoted China’s embassy in Myanmar as saying.

Many employees witnessed arson attacks by assailants during the day-long demonstration, the embassy added.

Many Myanmarese consider Beijing a supporter of the military junta that took power in Naypyitaw through a coup d’etat last month, overturning Aung San Suu Kyi’s government, which was elected last November.

Protesters have accused Beijing of failing to criticize the police and military’s indiscriminate gunfire and casual brutality against civilians, sparking anti-China sentiments in the country.

On Sunday a Taiwanese-invested company was targeted by protesters who entered the premises, destroying the security room and four official vehicles. Ten Taiwanese employees were reportedly trapped in the factory.

Taiwan’s Overseas Community Affairs Council is providing assistance as necessary, including sending chartered flights to Myanmar to evacuate people, said Tung Chen-yuan, the cabinet minister for the council.

Tung called on Taiwanese business operators in Myanmar to be cautious as the situation could deteriorate at any time.

