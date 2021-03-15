Activists are sending female underwear to Myanmar in support of anti-coup protesters.

A Taiwanese organization is collecting female undergarments for Myanmar residents as the military junta steps up crackdown on protesters. In some areas of the country, anti-coup protesters have hung female underwear and tampons on barricades to deter soldiers.

The creative method utilizes a superstition that assumes walking under the wraparound clothes for women, known as longyi, brings bad luck for men.

According to the Facebook page of Seeing Taiwan Girls, the group’s mission is to donate second-hand clothes to areas in need in the Asia Pacific region and improve the lives of women in poverty.

In a recent post, the group is collecting 5,000 pieces of underwear to be delivered to Myanmar women. The group explained that Myanmar’s military is superstitious and one of the Buddhist beliefs is that men must avoid walking under female clothing or risk being cursed. While criticizing the outdated belief that discriminates against women, the group noted that turning the superstition against the soldiers offers pro-democracy advocates more chance to flee and survive.

The move came as the military’s crackdown grew violent, with soldiers opening fire on unarmed crowds and killing dozens over the past week. At least 38 were killed on Sunday, one of the deadliest days since the coup occurred in February.

