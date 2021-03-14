Eight exiled Hong Kong activists have laid out their political beliefs in a document that they hope can unite the growing and far-flung diaspora community and promote international collaboration to counter the Chinese Communist Party.

The “2021 Hong Kong Charter” represents the ideals of the Hong Kong pro-democracy movement, exiled activist Nathan Law told an online press conference Sunday. The charter addresses the beliefs of Hong Kong’s diaspora, their political stances related to Hong Kong, their goals for international advocacy and critiques of the Chinese Communist Party.

“We strive for Hong Kong’s democratic transformation, to realize the freedom, autonomy and democracy that were promised to Hong Kong,” the document read.

Aside from Law, other initiators of the charter are former lawmakers Ted Hui and Baggio Leung, activists Sunny Cheung, Brian Leung, Alex Chow, Glacier Kwong and Ray Wong. All are based outside Hong Kong.

During the 2019 protest movement, Hongkongers tried to promote their cause in the international community — the so-called “international frontline” — but such efforts are difficult to maintain after Beijing imposed the national security law on Hong Kong, Law said.

“Diaspora activists have a responsibility to speak up for Hongkongers, and to show solidarity, especially to those who have lost their freedom,” he added.

The charter demanded that the Hong Kong national security law be abolished, and that the local government practice the separation of powers. The city’s highest court should also have the authority of final interpretation without interference from the central government.

The charter also called for China to “stop the cultural cleansing and genocide in Inner Mongolia, Tibet, Xinjiang and against other ethnic minorities,” and urged the end of one-party rule.

The initiators appealed to the public to become signatories of the charter, but stressed that it was not a political platform set in stone.

Activists also emphasized the need for unity among overseas Hongkongers. “Diasporic Hongkongers shall stand united and not fall into the trap of internal conflict [and] lend our helping hands to one another, facilitating the integration of other Hong Kong exiles,” the charter read.

The initiators said there were no immediate plans for activities under the name of the charter.

