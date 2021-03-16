Multiple Chinese online recruitment platforms including Zhaopin, 51job and Liepin are found selling résumés of job seekers to companies or leaking them to the black market, mainland media reported on Monday.

According to a report published in celebration of the World Consumer Rights Day, CVs detailing candidates’ personal data, such as the name, age, phone number, home address, work experiences and academic qualifications, are priced between 40 and 100 yuan (US$6.15 to US$15.37) on Zhaopin, China’s only New York-listed jobs website operator.

Companies involved did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Additionally, renowned international brands, including American manufacturer Kohler, Italian fashion business MaxMara and German automaker BMW, were reportedly using facial recognition cameras on visitors to their outlets in China.

They are among the over 20 outlets that use facial recognition technology on visitors without asking for consent, which is required under the new data protection law enforced in January in a bid to curb the risks of data breaches.

A manager of Guangzhou’s Yaliang Business Intelligence Technology confessed that firms across the country are recording and storing the personal biometric information of their consumers. The technology can even single out and inform the companies of the visits from their competitors or reporters.

