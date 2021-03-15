The Golden Scene Cinema in Kennedy Town has canceled two screenings of a documentary on the Hong Kong Polytechnic University siege in 2019, after a state-run newspaper called for the film to be banned.

The new cinema recently launched a screening event for the Hong Kong Film Critics Society Award winners, including “Inside the Red Brick Wall,” which was named Best Film. Audiences had queued outside the cinema overnight to buy tickets for the Monday screening. An additional screening was added for Sunday. Tickets for both showings were sold out quickly.

The university siege, which lasted for more than two weeks in late 2019, was the most severe clash between protesters and police. More than 1,300 people were arrested over the incident.

Wen Wei Po, which is run by the China Liaison Office, published an editorial last Thursday calling for the ban of the film, which it accused of inciting violence and hatred against the country. It also claimed that the film was illegal.

The screenings were canceled in order to avoid “unnecessary misunderstanding” after they had “received excessive attention,” Golden Scene Cinema explained in a Facebook post that was issued together with the Hong Kong Film Critics Society.

The organizers were deeply disappointed and asked the audiences for their understanding, the post said, adding that ticket holders could apply for refunds. Many Facebook users left supportive comments, while some accused authorities of political suppression.

The post did not explain who made the decision to cancel the screenings. Responding to Apple Daily’s inquiry, the cinema said it had no further comments.

