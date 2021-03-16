Chief Executive Carrie Lam confessed on Tuesday it would be “very difficult” to hold the Legislative Council elections as scheduled on Sep. 5, even after a year-long postponement.

But her administration will expedite cooperation with the current extended term of the legislature – now opposition-free – to clear the way for amendment bills on the controversial overhaul of Hong Kong’s electoral system, she stressed.

Speaking ahead of her weekly meeting with the Executive Council, Lam said the time frame is tight and it is difficult for the LegCo polls to take place as scheduled on Sep. 5, as details such as the number of seats in LegCo constituencies, the composition of the election committee for vetting candidates for the city’s leadership as well as parliament are yet to be determined by Beijing.

Lam refused to suggest an estimated timeline for the readings of the amendment bills, as local legislation cannot be initiated before the National People’s Congress amends Annexes 1 and 2 of the Basic Law.

But her administration would speed up their work with LegCo, such as providing replies to lawmakers’ enquiries within one or two days instead of the usual one week, Lam said. She also urged lawmakers to add extra meetings and “put other priorities aside” to help expedite the process.

Meanwhile, top CCP officials are currently in town for close-door consultations with around 1000 pro-Beijing supporters to hear their views on the overhaul. Lam said she met with Zhang Xiaoming, deputy director of Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, last night, but declined to disclose her views or suggestions to Beijing.

