Pan Rui, the son of Chinese tycoon Pan Shiyi, is said to be wanted by Beijing police for insulting soldiers who died last year in border clashes with India.

The Beijing Haidian District police said in a notice that a man identified as Pan, 30, “insulted heroes and martyrs” in a post on China’s Twitter-like Weibo on June 23 last year and created a bad influence on society.

The police investigated the incident and found it to be true. Pan was a wanted man since the police discovered that he had left China on Feb. 2 last year and did not return.

The notice did not give the man’s full name, but the Weibo accounts of Shanxi Youth News and Liaoning Communist Youth League both said it was suspected that the man was Pan Rui, whose father is the founder of building developer Soho China.

The notice also failed to mention what Pan Rui said on Weibo, but netizens found a comment he made on the border clashes, in which he wrote that at least one camp was buried alive by India, “leaving no chance for a sky burial.” He was referring to a funeral practice in which a corpse is placed on a mountaintop to decompose while exposed to the elements and scavenging animals.

An independent media outlet in mainland China found his comment last month and said it angered a lot of people.

The police did not mention how it would bring Pan Rui back for the case and only stressed that it would act in accordance with the law to punish anyone who insulted heroes and martyrs.

At least three other people have been detained for insulting Chinese casualties involved in the border clashes, according to China Military Online.

