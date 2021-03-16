Blue sky returns to Beijing on Tuesday after a vast swath of the country’s northern region was swept and shrouded by the biggest sandstorm in nearly a decade.

The concentration of the larger PM10 particles has reduced to 131 micrograms per cubic meter on Tuesday morning, down from a smothering 8,000 was recorded in some areas on Monday, according to the capital’s environmental monitoring center.

China’s National Meteorological Centre also replaced the yellow sandstorm warning with a blue one, the lowest in the country’s four-tier color-coded weather warning system, at 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The forecast of cold and strong winds means the sand and dust will continue to hit multiple provinces and regions including Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Henan, Shandong, Hubei until Wednesday morning.

Dusty weather will prevail in Inner Mongolia, He Xi and Ningxia until Friday and Saturday when cold air will return.

