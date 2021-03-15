Close to 7,000 overseas Chinese students have applied for admission to Taiwanese universities so far this year, a sharp increase driven partly by a growing number of Hongkongers attracted by Taiwan’s success in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.

By the end of February this year, 6,854 overseas Chinese students had submitted applications, an increase of 1,686 from last year, according to the University Entrance Committee for Overseas Chinese Students.

Hong Kong students accounted for 4,126 of them, an increase of 1,169 from last year.

A relatively large number of parents and students attended an exhibition held last year by the Hong Kong Federation of Taiwan Universities Alumni Association, according to association president Tsang Hin-kuen, who said attendance had increased compared to the previous two years.

Tsang said some parents cited Taiwan’s standout performance in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic as an incentive to send their children to study on the island. Parents also asked about post-graduation options for their children including settling in Taiwan.

National Taiwan University (NTU) has been the first choice among Hong Kong applicants choosing to study in Taiwan, Tsang added, saying that this was because the university’s reputation is relatively strong, and fees for tuition and accommodation are relatively inexpensive.

In terms of subjects, relatively more students are making inquiries about information technology and language degrees, citing better job prospects.

Taiwan has recently relaxed its requirements for Hong Kong students to study there, according to the convener of a group called Hong Kong Students In Taiwan. The convener, named Cheer, said Hong Kong applicants are dropping their preference for NTU this year, taking the attitude of “if you have an offer, take it.”

“It’s a bit of an escape-from-danger mentality,” Cheer said.

