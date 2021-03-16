French Senator Alain Richard was left “very displeased” by a “harshly worded” letter penned by the Chinese ambassador to France, which pressured the French senate to cancel a congressional trip to Taiwan, digital news outlet La Lettre A reported on Monday.

The letter from Lu Shaye was dated Feb. 18 after he caught wind of the trip, which is scheduled for this summer, according to the report. Lu also reportedly condemned Richard for organizing the trip, which he said would “threaten the status quo” between Beijing and Taipei. The trip is aimed to discuss COVID-19 prevention measures.

The Chinese ambassador also reportedly urged Richard, 75, who is also the chairperson of the France-Taiwan Friendship Group, to stop any form of official contact with Taiwan to avoid sending a “wrong message” to the pro-independence forces on the self-governing island.

Richard visited Taiwan in 2015 and 2018, but it was the first time that mainland China’s envoy has expressed dissatisfaction over such travels.

Considered a hawkish diplomat, Lu was also summoned by the French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian, last year over his “inappropriate statements.”

Antoine Bondaz, a research fellow at the Paris-based Foundation for Strategic Research, tweeted that Lu’s letter was “China’s interference” in France’s democratic system and lawmakers have the freedom to meet with “whomever they see fit.”

Taiwan’s Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Tuesday that Beijing’s attempt to block the visit would only create a bad impression of mainland China on the international stage, and that the Chinese Communist Party has “politicized” public health issues.

Mainland China’s ambassador has no authority to instruct other countries on how to conduct their political business, Taiwan’s representative to France, Wu Chi-chung, told Taiwan’s Central News Agency.

“After the pandemic is over, we welcome many more friends around the world to visit Taiwan,” said Taiwan’s foreign minister Joseph Wu, adding that the letter was “beyond the thinking of any civilized country.” He also “seriously condemned” China’s attempt to scuttle Richard’s visit.

Kendra Chen, deputy director-general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Department of European Affairs, called on the international community to face up to Beijing’s “barbaric acts” and intentions to suppress Taiwan’s international space.

Click here for Chinese version

