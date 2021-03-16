Chinese feminist activist Li Qiaochu was arrested by Beijing police in February for subverting state power, after she had been brought to Shandong by authorities, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

Born in 1991, Li has been an advocate for equal rights for Chinese workers, especially women. She is also the girlfriend of jailed Chinese legal scholar and civil rights activist Xu Zhiyong.

She was subjected to constant surveillance outside her residence by law enforcement since December 2019, and diagnosed with depression later that year.

She is reportedly being detained at Linyi People’s Hospital in the eastern province of Shandong. The facility is known for using controversial electric shock therapy to treat patients with mental illnesses. It was believed that her arrest was due to her revelation about Xu’s mistreatment in prison.Li is known for her participation in the #MeToo movement in 2018 and other grassroots campaigns in mainland China.

