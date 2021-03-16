Five Hongkongers charged under national security laws, including former legislators “Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung and Claudia Mo, will apply afresh for bail at the High Court.

The five are among 47 pro-democracy figures charged last month with subversion, which carries the maximum penalty of life in prison.

District councilor Andy Chui’s bail application will be heard by Madam Justice Esther Toh on Friday at 9:30 a.m., according to the Hong Kong judiciary’s court schedule.

The applications of Leung, Mo and district councilor Jimmy Sham are scheduled for March 29. District councilor Ben Chung’s application will be heard on March 31.

All five of them were previously denied bail in a lower court by Chief Magistrate Victor So.

Leung, Mo and Sham unsuccessfully tried to appeal against So’s bail decisions at the magistrates’ courts last week. Under Hong Kong law, they are allowed to take their case to a higher court.

Activist Ventus Lau, who has been denied bail, is also expected to make a fresh application at the High Court.

So far, 11 out of the 47 defendants facing prosecution for subverting state power have been released on bail. Those who fail to secure bail or have withdrawn their bail attempts will remain in custody until May 31, when the next court hearing on the case is due.

