No Hong Kong police officers would testify in court on a mob attack that took place in the Yuen Long railroad station in July 2019 and left dozens injured, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Two officers would give written testimonies instead of taking the stand, prosecutors told the District Court. One of the officers was responsible for editing videos that had been submitted to court as evidence, and the other for identifying suspects, District Judge Eddie Yip heard.

Their decisions to stay away would in effect omit accounts that could have been given by police officers mentioned by witnesses earlier in the trial.

Earlier, a witness identified as “L” under a protection order told the court that a team of riot police officers appeared in the train station on the evening of July 21, 2019, when more than 50 assailants attacked passersby.

Members of the public were seen pointing their fingers at officers near exit J of the station for arriving late, witnesses “N” and “O” testified earlier. Some of the police also brought injured people out of a toilet inside the station, the two witnesses said.

The court heard earlier that some people hid in the toilet, horrified and injured, after more than 50 people clad in white launched the assault armed with metal and wooden rods and clubs.

Six men are facing charges of rioting and wounding over the attack. They are transport worker Wong Chi-wing, cable worker Wong Ying-kit, merchant Tang Wai-sum, driver Ng Wai-nam, electrician Choi Lap-ki and local village representative Tang Ying-bun.

Two others, Lam Koon-leung and Lam Kai-ming, have pleaded guilty to rioting.

The hearing continues on Wednesday.

