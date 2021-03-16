Three pro-democracy activists charged under a national security law have resumed their district council duties after being released on bail.

Lawrence Lau, Kalvin Ho and Clarisse Yeung are among 47 pro-democracy figures remanded in custody more than two weeks ago for subversion, which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. The trio are in the minority who have been granted bail, while most of the rest remain in detention until their next hearing on May 31.

Lau and Ho showed up for work at a meeting of the Sham Shui Po District Council on Tuesday, and were warmly greeted by council chairperson Yeung Yuk and other members. Lau wrote on Facebook that he would “work hard as usual at the meeting.”

He was spotted carrying “The Most Fundamental Legal Right: Habeas Corpus in the Commonwealth,” a legal volume co-authored by David Clark and Gerard McCoy. Lau, a barrister, works at the chambers founded by McCoy, and received a copy of the book as a gift two decades ago.

Ho gave Lau a hug during the meeting, and left early to handle a backlog of work that had accumulated during his time in custody.

At the Wan Chai District Council, chairperson Clarisse Yeung led a meeting on Tuesday to discuss public spaces and parks as well as changes to the council’s standing orders.

Yeung made headlines earlier this month when she fainted at a marathon bail hearing that lasted until 2:30 a.m. on March 2.

The district councilor suffered from irregular headaches and was advised by her doctor to take a week off, she told reporters. However, she decided to chair the meeting as usual, to deal with neighborhood issues such as illegal parking.

Click here for Chinese version

