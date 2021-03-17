Nearly six in 10 people in a survey of the American community this week are worried about the Hong Kong government placing entire school classes in quarantine facilities to stem a new fast-spreading outbreak of COVID-19.

The pandemic is getting a bit too close for comfort among the city’s international business circles, as the latest wave of infections centers on a gymnasium located on Hong Kong Island.

In Central and Mid-Levels, areas popular with expatriates and high-fliers, many buildings have been locked down. Of particular concern is the authorities’ sending of toddlers aged between 11 to 18 months from playgroups to official quarantine centers for being close contacts of confirmed cases.

“No parents feel comfortable having their children, especially little ones (primary students), stay with strangers in a camp,” one of the respondents wrote in the survey, held by the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong on Monday and Tuesday.

AmCham released the survey results after receiving 239 anonymous responses, which accounted for 17% of its membership.

Some 18% of the poll respondents said that the government measure to isolate entire classes of young children was a justified effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Another 53% felt that it was unjustified and too hard on children. Some of the respondents raised concerns about the psychological health of the children being locked up, with 59% saying that they were “very worried” and 22% “somewhat worried” over the measure.

The poll found that 19% felt it was unclear when and how the policy was applied. Most of the respondents wished there were more details on how the policy was carried out. Some criticized the unclear government moves for causing anxiety.

The results also showed that 54% would take the measure into account when deciding to stay on in Hong Kong or not. One person said that they would consider leaving the city as a result of “unnecessary and draconian quarantine policies.”

AmCham president Tara Joseph said that the sudden and mandatory quarantining of entire school classes, including playgroups, had alarmed many parents. She urged the government to address transparency over quarantining and procedures.

On Tuesday night, the government issued a press release saying that one of the parents would be allowed to accompany and take care of quarantined children who were under 18 years old.

The Social Welfare Department would provide items to minors, including cots, blankets, bumpers, clothes, cutlery, toiletries, diapers, baby food and snacks, as well as coloring books and pencils. Milk warmers, disinfectors for milk bottles and refrigerators for parents would also be available upon request.

