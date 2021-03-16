HSBC’s main office in Hong Kong will close from Tuesday until further notice, after three workers in the building tested positive for COVID-19.

None of the floors will be accessible, and everyone who visited for more than two hours between March 2 and 15 is expected to receive a compulsory testing notice from the government’s Center for Health Protection, according to an internal email sent to the bank’s employees.

HSBC’s first two positive tests are reportedly connected to a gym cluster which has been the center of Hong Kong’s most recent wave of cases and has led to many in the expatriate community undergoing mandatory tests and quarantine.

The third case is a computer engineer who tested positive on Monday, sources say.

The three cases reportedly worked on the 17th, 22nd and 27th floors of the building, located in Central, the financial hub of the city.

Apple Daily has asked a HSBC spokesperson for comment on how the bank’s operations may be affected by the indefinite closure.

