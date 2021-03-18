China plans to press the United States to withdraw Trump’s policies at the first high-level meeting between senior officials of the two countries under the Biden presidency in Alaska on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reports.

According to the article published on Wednesday, China’s foreign policy chief Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi are expected to urge Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan to roll back sanctions and restrictions on Chinese entities, signed into law by former U.S. president Donald Trump in a series of executive orders. They include limits on sales to Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei and visa restrictions on students, Communist Party members and state media journalists.

This stands in contrast with the issues on the U.S.’s agenda, which include Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong, naval expansion in the South China Sea, economic pressure on U.S. allies, intellectual-property violations and cybersecurity incursions.

“We’re of course coming to these discussions with a very clear-eyed view about [China’s] pretty poor track record of keeping its promises,” a senior level U.S. official told reporters in a background briefing call, South China Morning Post reported.

While Washington has presented the meeting as a one-time deal, Chinese officials reportedly plan to propose regular high-level meetings with their American counterparts. They are also suggesting a virtual summit between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden during a global conference on climate change in April.

A day before the high-level meeting, nine students, including six Americans, who attend New York University in Shanghai were detained by Chinese authorities at a bar and a birthday party, Washington Post reported.

All have been released after testing negative for drug use. One was kicked in the head by officers in plainclothes, while another suffered injuries during the apprehension.

Parents of two of the American students work for the Defense Department, people familiar with the incident told the Post. A spokesperson said the State Department is aware of the arrests and stand ready to provide consular services.

“It is unclear whether the students were arrested as part of China’s increasingly aggressive anti-drug enforcement policies or targeted for political reasons amid worsening relations with the United States,” said the Post.

