Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Wednesday officials will be “cautious” to ensure works displayed at the new M+ Museum of visual culture do not undermine national security.

She made the remarks after Eunice Yung, a pro-Beijing lawmaker and vice chairperson of the New People’s Party, alleged in a Legislative Council meeting that some artworks violated the draconian national security law imposed by Beijing last summer.

Speaking on a radio program on Thursday, Yung further suggested that works by Chinese dissident artists Ai Weiwei, including one where he raised a middle finger at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, is “crude” and disrespectful to the country.

The work, which may cause citizens distress, should not be displayed at the museum as it is funded by public money. And descriptions of the artwork should also be removed from the museum’s website, she added.

She denied that this is a form of political censorship and stressed that a government museum should have an independent mechanism to review its collection.

Chan Kam-shing, chairperson of the Visual Arts Committee of the Hong Kong Arts Development Council, said M+ Museum is a professional museum with strict criteria on its art collections. There are various committees monitoring the procedure of acquisition in accordance with international standard practice, said Chan on a radio program.

The concerned series of Ai Weiwei’s photographs aims to challenge authoritarian regimes. To isolate one of the works and view it as a challenge to the Chinese authority alone is not a comprehensive interpretation of his oeuvre, he added.

Chan criticized Yung for being ignorant and uninformed in arts and culture. Museums serve educational purposes and provide a humbling experience for its audience, but he worried that the controversy can contribute to self-censorship in the future.

