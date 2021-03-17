The Chinese Communist Party has stepped up its propaganda efforts to coincide with its centenary, decreeing that everyone in China must learn about the party’s history.

The party’s publicity department issued a notice on the “population-wide reading drive” for 2021, according to the state-owned Xinhua News Agency. The public must learn about the “new Xi Jinping-era socialism with Chinese characteristics” so as to “cultivate their roots and forge their souls,” the notice read.

Books about the party’s history must be read by the general public, and not just by party cadres, the department wrote. The public must learn the history of China’s reform and opening up as well as the history of socialism, it added.

The notice also stressed the need to increase the supply of quality reading materials, and to encourage reading among families and in public spaces.

On Feb. 20, Chinese President Xi Jinping presided over an official event to promote the importance of party history. The move was considered to be a lead-up to events later this year celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party.

Many universities, state-owned businesses and government units have already set up their own programs to embrace party history, according to reports in mainland Chinese media.

