Some residents living in China’s northwest region of Xinjiang intend to lodge a lawsuit against the British Broadcasting Corporation for stories that have tarnished their reputation and led to “huge” economic losses, Beijing said on Thursday.

The legal case relates to a February report by the British public broadcaster detailing human rights abuses from the Chinese Communist Party’s crackdown on the autonomous region.

The BBC story also cited a research report published by German anthropologist Adrian Zenz last year about torture, systematic rape and forced birth control of ethnic Uyghur and other Muslim women inside internment camps. Chinese authorities have denied such crimes. The camps in Xinjiang were nothing more than boarding schools, according to Xu Guixiang, deputy director of the Xinjiang regional government’s propaganda department.

Zenz “fabricated and broadcast fake news, making irresponsible remarks about Xinjiang policies, spreading rumors and slander,” Xu told a press briefing on Thursday. The BBC had become a platform for Zenz to spread his lies, Xu added.

“Some victims in Xinjiang also intend to sue the BBC. Like Adrian Zenz, the BBC will eventually stand in the dock and succumb to the law and justice,” he added.

Xu’s claims followed a March 9 report by the propaganda department in Xinjiang that said some countries and trade partners had reduced or terminated imports of cotton and cotton products from the region following Zenz’s “misleading” rumors.

Cotton farmers and processing enterprises in Xinjiang had suffered “huge economic losses,” the report added.

Click here for Chinese version

