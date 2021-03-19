The resilience of Hongkongers during these difficult times is a source of encouragement that helps the city’s jailed pro-democracy figures cope with life behind bars, one of the arrested politicians said on Friday.

Former Democratic Party leader and lawmaker Wu Chi-wai, now held in the Lai Chi Kok detention center, told visitors on Friday that he feels buoyed up by the strong spirit shown by Hongkongers amid Beijing’s political crackdown, including the jailing of 47 politicians including himself.

Wu’s visitors, former party president Emily Lau and former lawmaker Kenneth Leung, spoke with reporters after the visit. Lau and Leung agreed that Wu remains in good shape, spending his time in custody reading academic journals and newspapers.

Wu was among the 47 democratic politicians and activists who have been charged with conspiring to subvert state power for participating in unofficial primary elections leading up to a legislative election last year. Most of them were detained after a court denied them bail.

Another detainee, former lawmaker and activist “Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung, expressed thanks to Hongkongers for writing him letters and sending him warm wishes, his wife said. Leung has not had time to apply for some daily necessities yet because he has spent most of his recent days in court hearings, she said.

Jailed local activist Ventus Lau has been keeping himself abreast of the news, according to his girlfriend Emilia. She said Lau was touched when he read news reports about soccer fans chanting slogans to support detained activists and protesters, at half-time during a recent Hong Kong Premier League match.

Lau’s father earlier asked his son if he had made the wrong choice in taking part in politics. According to a letter made public by Emilia, Lau replied that he could not have predicted his present situation beforehand, and that he would still devote himself to making Hong Kong a fairer, better place.

