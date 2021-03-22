Eight of the 12 Hongkongers who were captured at sea and detained in mainland China will be handed over to Hong Kong police on Monday. They are returned to the city after completing a seven-month sentence in Shenzhen for illegally crossing the border and will face trial for protest-related charges in Hong Kong.

Activist Andy Li, who was charged with foreign collusion under the national security law, was reportedly among the first of four batches handed over at Shenzhen Bay control point. He arrived at Tin Shui Wai police station in a seven-person vehicle on Monday morning.

The rest are namely, Cheng Tsz-ho, Cheung Chun-fu, Cheung Ming-yu, Li Tsz-yin, Kok Tsz-lun, Wong Wai-yin and Yim Man-him. They are expected to arrive by 5 p.m. on Monday.

Nearly 50 Hong Kong police officers were deployed to the control point in preparation for the extradition, including agents from the national security unit. Around twenty officers were seen patrolling outside the Tin Shui Wai police station, where the returnees will be transferred to. 64-year-old Alexandra Wong, a frequent sight at protests, stood outside the station with a banner that said “Free All Political Prisoners.”

First arrested by Chinese coastguards in August 2020 in an attempt to flee to Taiwan, 10 of the 12 Hongkongers were convicted of crossing the border illegally or organizing the act in December.

Two underage suspects, Liu Tsz-man and Hoang Lam-phuc, were returned to Hong Kong in December. Liu, who faces charges of conspiracy to commit arson, was mentioned in court earlier this month and his case was adjourned till the end of March.

The Save 12 HK Youths Concern Group, which has been assisting their families, said they expect the return procedure to be similar to that of December.

Lawyers of the eight activists will be present at the Tin Shui Wai police station on Monday as they make their statements. The group can also refer legal assistance from the Spark Alliance, a crowd-funded initiative to assist protesters. They are also working with the prisoners’ rights group Wall-fare to prepare supplies for the detainees.

Two of the 12 are still serving their jail terms in China. Tang Kai-yin and Quinn Moon were sentenced to three and two years in jail respectively for organizing the illegal border crossing.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play