A Hong Kong restaurant group has sparked a public backlash after demanding customers use a controversial government-backed mobile app that tracks their visit history as part of COVID-19 health controls.

Capo Group, which runs six Italian eateries in the city, on March 13 said diners would have to scan a QR code to record their visits using the LeaveHomeSafe app. The group said it was scrapping the alternative option that allowed customers to write down their names, telephone numbers and visit times because it was fed up with fake names and illegible handwriting.

The app has proved controversial in Hong Kong because people fear the data collected will be misused by a government that has been cracking down on dissent by enforcing newly minted criminal offenses. Many are concerned the data collected would be used by the Hong Kong and mainland Chinese governments to track down users not only for COVID-related reasons.

Capo Group said it was annoyed by some customers who had given false names and contacts, including one claiming to be “Mickey Mouse living in Disneyland,” and by sloppy handwriting.

The company said the new measure was the only way to “put its mind at ease” amid COVID-19 risks. “Well sorry. We’ve really had enough,” the group said on its Facebook page.

That message had drawn more than 1,800 responses as of late Saturday, with 1,100 people posting an angry emoticon. Some said that they would never use the group’s restaurants again.

One of Capo’s outlets in Sheung Wan, Pinco Palliono, put up a notice that only customers using the LeaveHomeSafe app would be seated.

There had been a misunderstanding about the new measures and the group only aimed to protect its staff and customers, a manager of the restaurant told Apple Daily on Sunday.

A passerby, surnamed Lee, said she would not eat in restaurants that compelled customers to use the government-backed tracing app. The app also did little to help reduce COVID risks, Lee said, citing a recent case when it failed to warn visitors to a Chinese restaurant at the K11 Musea shopping mall, which had seen an outbreak.

