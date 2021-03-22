The Hong Kong Education Bureau will distribute a set of Chinese textbooks on national education published in China to all secondary and primary schools in Hong Kong, the government revealed.

The bureau is producing official teaching materials on the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China, the city’s mini-constitution Basic Law as well as Beijing’s national security law for Hong Kong. A set of textbooks, titled “My Home is in China”, will also be provided to assist learning, Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung revealed in an interview with state media China News Service.

The textbooks will be printed in traditional Chinese characters and the content has been updated, he added.

The original series covers six aspects with 48 booklets. It is edited by Tan Chuanbao, founding director of the Center for Citizenship and Moral Education at Beijing Normal University and has been distributed in Hong Kong and Macao since 2017.

In addition to the new teaching materials, the education authority will instill a sense of national and Chinese identity in students through various methods, including school curriculums, teaching guidelines and extracurricular activities. “Important values” will also be taught in different subjects, such as Chinese, Chinese History and Geography.

Yeung also expressed support for the new policy of “patriots ruling Hong Kong” in the interview. Recalling his own visit to Nanjing, the minister concluded that China’s development in the past century relied on the efforts of “generations of patriots.”

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play