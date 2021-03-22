Instead of closing its door, China will continue to open its door wider, said vice premier Han Zheng on Sunday. His remarks, which stressed the importance of international exchange, came after a tense confrontation between high-level officials from both countries at the U.S.-China meeting in Alaska last week.

China will build a dual circulation model and strengthen macro-policy coordination with other countries, Han stressed at the opening ceremony of China Development Forum 2021 in Beijing.

To achieve modernization, China must unswervingly follow the path of high-quality development that is green, low-carbon and gives priority to ecology, Han said.

Setting up a task force on climate change was the only issue the two countries agreed on in the first high-level talks between Beijing and the Biden administration.

Global economic recovery, ravaged by the pandemic, remains unstable and China is willing to coordinate with other countries to maintain smooth and stable global industrial and supply chains, said Han in Beijing. The country will also promote the development of international trade and financial markets to help move the world economy out of the shadow of crisis, he assured.

Han also reiterated the importance of high-quality projects under Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative, deepening cooperation with countries along the belt.

Among the 1.4 billion population in China, 0.4 billion receive middle income and form a large-scale market. As the Chinese economy recovers steadily, it welcomes corporations around the world to share China’s open market and opportunities in development. The government will also launch better tariff policies to reduce negative factors deterring foreign investment, he added.

The service industry will also be open to the international market, in order to attract more foreign companies. Technological self-reliance and self-sufficiency will be the main strategy of national development as Beijing promotes international exchange and works with foreign countries to develop, produce and distribute coronavirus vaccines, Han said.

