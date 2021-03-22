Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot on Monday, as the self-ruled island rolled out its inoculation campaign.

The first in Taiwan to be vaccinated, Su took the jab at the National Taiwan University Hospital. He felt no discomfort and has not developed any side effects such as soreness, he stressed.

Chen Shih-chung, Minister of Health and Welfare, who was also vaccinated, will receive his second shot in May. “I am relieved after receiving the vaccine,” said Chen.

President Tsai Ing-wen and vice president William Lai will receive their vaccinations after Taiwan develops and approves a domestic vaccine, so as to underscore confidence in a jab that is “made in Taiwan”, said the presidential office spokesperson Chang Tun-Han. It will be decided by the professional assessment of the Central Epidemic Command Center and their medical team and the date has yet to be confirmed.

Speaking in a press briefing afterwards, Su said frontline medical workers will receive their vaccinations first. A batch of 117,000 AstraZeneca shots has been approved and will be available at 57 hospitals across the country starting on Monday.

The inoculation campaign began even as Nordic nations joined a growing list of countries to suspend AstraZeneca. Norwegian health authorities are studying the development of severe blood clots in recipients that led to the death of four people.

Though having moved up his appointment to 7:40 a.m., Su stressed that he was not competing with New Taipei City mayor Hou You-Yi to take the first shot as he only intended to lead the campaign to reassure the public. He spent 30 minutes under medical observation after receiving his first dose.

Chen also dismissed rumors that 73-year-old Su’s inoculation, which was administered behind closed doors, was faked.

